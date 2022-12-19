Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $60.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

