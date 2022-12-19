WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

