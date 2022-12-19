2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get 2U alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $71,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 235.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

2U Stock Down 4.7 %

About 2U

TWOU stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.