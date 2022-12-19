Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after acquiring an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

