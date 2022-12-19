Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $348.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

