Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $145.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Prologis Trading Down 5.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

