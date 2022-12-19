Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $145.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.