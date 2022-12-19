Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.26. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

