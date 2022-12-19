Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:CGX opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The firm has a market cap of C$575.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.