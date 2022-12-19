Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) PT at $167.60

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

HRI stock opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Herc has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

