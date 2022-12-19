Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has $83.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Trading Up 8.7 %

AGYS opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.07 and a beta of 1.01. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $82.17.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.