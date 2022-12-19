Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Update

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 567,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of ALEC opened at $9.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Alector has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $750.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,691 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

