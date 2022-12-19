Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG opened at $42.93 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

