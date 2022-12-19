Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Institutional Trading of Altitude Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth $239,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter worth $249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 575,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 911,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Altitude Acquisition by 530.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 506,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

