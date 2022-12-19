ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in November

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $242.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

