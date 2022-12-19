Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Expands By 5.1%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 604,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AerSale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $768.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.42. AerSale has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Get AerSale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AerSale by 75.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

ASLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on AerSale in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.