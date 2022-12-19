Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 13.4% in November

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 15th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $55.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at $397,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,000,000. 37.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

