Analyzing Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) and PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and PropTech Investment Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 1.72 -$11.68 million ($0.10) -11.70 PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A

PropTech Investment Co. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -5.24% -85.17% -36.58% PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Real Brokerage and PropTech Investment Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Brokerage and PropTech Investment Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

PropTech Investment Co. II has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Real Brokerage has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PropTech Investment Co. II beats Real Brokerage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

