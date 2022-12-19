Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solvay from €108.00 ($113.68) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Solvay from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($127.37) to €125.00 ($131.58) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Solvay from €125.00 ($131.58) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Solvay Price Performance

Shares of SLVYY stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

