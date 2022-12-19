Contrasting Bowlero (BOWL) & Its Rivals

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bowlero to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 18 168 377 4 2.65

Profitability

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Bowlero’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Bowlero and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 833.50% -53.40% 75.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -21.89 Bowlero Competitors $970.13 million -$47.77 million 3.03

Bowlero’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s peers have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowlero peers beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.