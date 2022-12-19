VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $37.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

