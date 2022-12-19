The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $142.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $156.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.08.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.