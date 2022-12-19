Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $19.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark cut Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 297,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 178,868 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

