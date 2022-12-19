Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $12.55

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $604,571. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Macerich Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after acquiring an additional 85,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,888,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.36%.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.