Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Target Price at $23.63

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

