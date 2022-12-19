Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 5.6 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $985.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.