Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNLSY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Renault from €28.00 ($29.47) to €32.00 ($33.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Renault from €34.00 ($35.79) to €36.00 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

