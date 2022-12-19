Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

ELD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.61.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.