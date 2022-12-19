Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Price Target at GBX 3,675

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($45.09).

WTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,602 ($31.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,700.65. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,566.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,572.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

