Reviewing Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $323.18 million 2.62 $92.79 million $2.18 10.37 Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.70 $2.32 billion $4.00 9.58

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 24.42% 11.70% 1.31% Citizens Financial Group 24.05% 10.88% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens Financial Group 0 4 11 0 2.73

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $47.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Byline Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Byline Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. It operates through 43 branch locations in the Chicago metropolitan area and one branch in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

