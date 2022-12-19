Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vivendi from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.11) to €12.30 ($12.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €12.00 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vivendi from €12.30 ($12.95) to €13.40 ($14.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Vivendi Stock Performance

VIVHY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

