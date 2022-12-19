Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) vs. Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Critical Analysis

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26% Natura &Co -3.63% -4.50% -2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Natura &Co has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Natura &Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 6.60 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.44 billion 0.35 $194.19 million $0.15 25.07

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Jupiter Wellness on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Natura &Co

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

