StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Head to Head Review

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.11 $193.88 million $0.86 30.77 CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.85 $326.60 million $1.73 5.68

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. StepStone Group pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares StepStone Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 14.20% 10.05% 4.50% CI Financial 17.55% 37.42% 6.99%

Risk & Volatility

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for StepStone Group and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 CI Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.42, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $20.58, indicating a potential upside of 109.39%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI Financial beats StepStone Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

