Reviewing Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) & PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group -110.70% -8.49% -3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and PLBY Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group $246.57 million 0.66 -$77.68 million ($7.04) -0.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jeffs’ Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group.

56.8% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jeffs’ Brands and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

