Head-To-Head Contrast: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SHF and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 4 0 0 2.00

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 486.59%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 585.48%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than SHF.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 0.85 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares SHF and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 9.59, suggesting that its stock price is 859% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25%

Summary

SHF beats Pagaya Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

