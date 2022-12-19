Analyzing Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Humacyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 1 0 1 0 2.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 135.94%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Humacyte and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.26 million 203.78 -$26.48 million $0.32 7.78 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million N/A N/A

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte 1,971.30% -74.59% -35.49% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -287.46% -146.58%

Summary

Humacyte beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. On September 2, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

