The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

