AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
AMC Networks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $16.78 on Monday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $721.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
