AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $16.78 on Monday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $721.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.