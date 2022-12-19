Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HII. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.90.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 235.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

