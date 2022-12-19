Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 250.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 388.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 720.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

