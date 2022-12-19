LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

LXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

LXU opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.62.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. On average, research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 81.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

