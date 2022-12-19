Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.32) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($36.84) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.00) to €16.50 ($17.37) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Evonik Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

