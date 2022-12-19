Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $28.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

