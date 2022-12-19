Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $28.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.
RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.55.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.