Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives $27.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

FNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $30,577.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,679,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,017,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,194 shares of company stock worth $5,100,298 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

