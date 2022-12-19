TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TODGF. Barclays upgraded shares of TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TOD’S in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.