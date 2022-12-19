Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 64,487 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Health Group news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 414,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHG opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

