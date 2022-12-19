Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Receives $2.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

DOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Doma to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doma

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,834,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,885,417.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,811 shares of company stock valued at $274,610. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Doma Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Doma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Doma by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 49,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOMA opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Doma has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

