Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Receives $2.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.
DOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Doma to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,834,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,885,417.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,811 shares of company stock valued at $274,610. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE DOMA opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Doma has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
