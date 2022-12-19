AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

