Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -61.17% -3.82% -3.10% ANSYS 23.13% 12.13% 8.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Shopify has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shopify and ANSYS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $4.61 billion 9.88 $2.91 billion ($2.54) -14.24 ANSYS $1.91 billion 11.09 $454.63 million $5.34 45.47

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than ANSYS. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shopify and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 2 20 16 0 2.37 ANSYS 2 2 5 0 2.33

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $56.37, indicating a potential upside of 56.20%. ANSYS has a consensus price target of $260.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than ANSYS.

Summary

ANSYS beats Shopify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive transportation and mobility, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, materials and chemical processing, and sports industries. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

