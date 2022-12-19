Head-To-Head Contrast: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) & Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LICT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 18.46% N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 12.61% 8.31% 4.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LICT and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $129.14 million 2.74 $24.92 million $1,331.00 15.63 Nuvera Communications $65.84 million 1.32 $12.25 million N/A N/A

LICT has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Volatility and Risk

LICT has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LICT beats Nuvera Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

(Get Rating)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. The company operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total of 30,687 voice lines; 5,832 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,522 miles of copper cable; and 816 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Nuvera Communications

(Get Rating)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high-speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systemsAs of December 31, 2021, the company served 32,520 broadband connections and 17,216 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south-central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.