Head to Head Analysis: Modiv (MDV) & Its Competitors

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is one of 324 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Modiv to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Modiv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Modiv
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
|Modiv Competitors
|2160
|11655
|13260
|296
|2.43
Modiv presently has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 50.08%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modiv is more favorable than its rivals.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Modiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modiv
|-16.33%
|-2.64%
|-1.41%
|Modiv Competitors
|16.68%
|-75.17%
|2.53%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Modiv and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modiv
|$36.22 million
|-$440,000.00
|-9.25
|Modiv Competitors
|$800.83 million
|$174.79 million
|18.02
Modiv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Modiv rivals beat Modiv on 8 of the 14 factors compared.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.
Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.